Power distribution monopoly to end from Pakistan: SAPM on Power

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar said Tuesday the monopoly of power distribution companies will be scrapped from the country soon, ARY News reported.

With the involvement of the Supreme Court in the matter of power distribution, SAPM Tabish Gauhar said the long-overdue matter will soon be resolved.

He said Shanghai Electric is not coming to Pakistan which has become a dilemma for the sole power distribution company of Karachi.

Gauhar said even after the monopoly has ended with new entrants foraying into the market of power generation and distribution, the distribution setup will remain the same used by KE.

READ: NEPRA approves blueprint for introducing competition in electricity market

SAPM on Power and former K Electric chief executive officer Gauhar said if KE does not improve its performance and distribution to Karachi citizens then the government will intervene and decide on its fate. However, he confirmed the government has not as yet decided to reclaim KE.

On the power generation and requirements, Gauhar said KE should claim 2000 Mega Watt power from the national grid and said be it the coal or gas, referring to the fuels they produce which are consumed in power generation, priority must be given to the province of origin first.

Comments

comments