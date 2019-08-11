Power division cancels Eid holidays of electricity distribution companies

ISLAMABAD: Power division has cancelled Eid holidays of power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the people of the country.

According to the Radio Pakistan, the decision has been taken in view of the rainy forecast during the Eid holidays by the Pakistan Meteorological Office.

Special control rooms have been established for smooth electricity supply during Eid ul Azha.

According to spokesperson of Power Division, the control rooms have been directed to submit hourly report regarding supply of electricity during Eid holidays.

“Form 7:00pm on August 11 to 7:00pm on August 14, there will be no power outage in any part of the country.”

He said special teams would be on duty to remove any local fault promptly.

The federal government had announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha with effect from August 12th.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, August 12-15 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) will be public holidays.

