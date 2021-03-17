Energy from waste: Sindh awaits cabinet approval to allow companies

KARACHI: The provincial energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said Wednesday the plan to generate electricity from solid waste at the landfill sites will be sent to the Sindh cabinet for final approval, ARY News reported.

According to the plan so far in the consideration, the provincial government will provide land to power generation companies on the landfill sites without charging them anything against it.

Moreover, the same companies will be exempt from any taxes levied on the corporate sector to allow them an impetus in power generation, said Shaikh.

READ ALSO: IRONY: In just two minutes dacoits rob bank on Two Minute Roundabout

The energy minister announced it in a session held today where he was also accompanied by local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The session said the companies to generate energy from waste material can instal capacity for up to 35 megawatts and noted that soon the plan will be extended to city sites as well.

Comments

comments