No power load-shedding during Eid holidays in Karachi: K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric here on Friday announced to provide uninterrupted power supply to residential consumers during Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that in order to provide maximum relief to Karachiites, the power utility decided to exempt the city from load shedding during the Eid holidays.

He said, “Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organizational capacity, KE staff will ensure increased vigilance.”

The spokesperson said that the KE teams would remain alert round the clock during the Eid holidays to address any local issue. He asked the citizens to lodge their complaints at 118 or K-E live app and assured that swift action would be taken on their complaints.

Earlier on May 15, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved additional supply of 150 MW of power through national grid to K-Electric to address power shortage in Karachi.

The ECC meeting, which had met in Islamabad with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had also approved additional subsidy amounting to 1.8 billion rupees to Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) for the month of Ramazan to provide additional power supply to the seven tribal agencies of erstwhile FATA.

The Power Division had informed the meeting that the government had been paying the electricity bills of domestic consumers of former tribal agencies through a subsidy of 1.3 billion rupees per month.

