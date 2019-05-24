Power minister vows to eliminate circular debt by next year

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan said on Friday circular debt will be eliminated by the end of next year.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister lamented the incumbent government inherited a Rs650 billion circular debt from the previous government.

He said the government has been taking measures to check power theft and vowed to eradicate it completely.

“80 per cent feeders have been cleared of power theft,” the minister said, adding 3,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the power system by eradicating electricity theft.

He said the government is setting up new power projects in the country using its own resources and by 2025 20 per cent energy produced in the country will be through alternative sources. He said this portion will increase to over 30 percent by 2030.

He said 60 per cent electricity is being produced from imported fuel due to flawed policies of the previous government.

Omar Ayub said no load shedding is being carried out during Iftar and Sehri in Ramazan.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he said the PTI government is bringing about a revolutionary change in the country due to which they are worried.

The minister said the power sector saw an increase of Rs81 billion in its income during a period between October-April as compared to the previous year.

He said the previous government left a power shortfall for the incumbent government to deal with.

