Power minister inaugurates Quaid-e-Azam Hall at Alfarabi University Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan inaugurated on Wednesday the hall named after great leader and founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Alfarabi University Kazakhstan.

The minister was invited to inaugurate the Hall, according to a statement. He was received by Mutanov Galimkair Mutanovich, Rector of Alfarabi University and Ambassador of Pakistan, Dr. Imtiaz A. Qazi.

He was shown various halls and centers at the Campus being established by different countries named after their heroes. The unveiling of the plaque was performed by Minister on July 9th.

A large gathering of local Pakistanis and Kazakh dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Commercial Counsellour (Almaty), Basit Shah said that this project was undertaken by the Commercial Wing of Embassy of Pakistan on the instructions of Ambassador who visualized the concept of “Jinnah Hall”.

He also informed that the trade with CARs has seen a surge in view of exhibitions, fairs, and seminars organized by the Commercial Section with the help of Ministry of Commerce and TDAP.

Omar Ayub Khan, in his speech, informed the Kazakh and Pakistani audience about the history, struggle, and efforts made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in saving the Muslims of sub-continent and obtaining a separate homeland for them.

He further informed that hard work and efforts being undertaken by the present government, and highlighted various schemes introduced by the government for Pakistani diaspora living abroad.

