Power minister briefs NA panel on renewable energy

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy met on Friday with MNA Imran Khattak in the chair.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan appeared before the NA panel and briefed it on the government’s initiatives about alternative and renewable sources of energy.

He said renewable energy is the way forward for the country and in this regard, the latest technology comprising of solar panels is being looked into, which will help in reducing power and gas load shading across the country.

The minister said the laying of transmission lines from Quetta to Gwadar will be completed by 2021.

He said indigenous production of gas has decreased in the country and in this regard import of LNG will help plug the gap.

The committee asked the OGDCL not to compromise on environment while digging new gas wells and the closure of pits.

MNA Junaid Akber, Malik Anwar Taj, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmed, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Roshanuddin Junejo and Secretary Power Division along with other senior officers attended the meeting.

