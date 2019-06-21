Power outage hits parts of Karachi after rain

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall lashed in different areas of the city along with gusty winds, providing relief to karachiites after the continuous spell of an extensive heat wave, ARY News reported on Friday.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Liaqatabad, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi Gulzar e Hijiri, Gulshan e Iqbal and other areas of Karachi.

As soon as it started raining, many of the areas plunged into darkness. It was reported that power supply to half of the city was disconnected due to tripping of feeders.

The areas facing power outage include Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad,

Gul Bahar, Malir, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar and other areas of the city.

