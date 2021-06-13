Power outages hit several areas of Karachi after morning drizzle

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday reported partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi, ARY News reported.

This morning after drizzle in various city areas power outage reported in scores of the localities.

According to reports, power consumers complained shutdown and outages in Model Colony, Huma Town, Jinnah Avenue, F.B. Area Block-IV, Falak Naz apartments and adjoining areas, DHA Phase-VIII, Bahadarabad, Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme-33, Quetta Town Sector 18 and other areas from the wee hours of the morning after drizzling.

It is to be mentioned here that drizzle is common in June as pre-monsoon rain.

Director General Met Department had recently warned against prevalence of a sweltering hot weather in Karachi in June. Temperatures could slide after June 15 to 20, the weather official further said.

The region is expected to receive more rainfall than the routine in monsoon this year like the previous year, he said.

Monsoon season begins in Pakistan on July 1st and lasts till Sept 30. The country receives around 140.8 millimetres of rainfall from July to September.

With above average rainfall expected this monsoon there could be threats of urban flooding in cities.

