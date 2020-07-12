Power outages: Jamaat Islami warns of sit-in at Governor House

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami’s Karachi chief has warned of a sit-in at the Governor House in Karachi against power utility K-Electric over rampant power outages in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while deferring a protest sit-in at Shara-e-Faisal against power load shedding in the city, in an ultimatum said that the government being given three days to address the problem of rampant power outages.

He warned of next sit-in of the party at the Governor House.

Hafiz Naeem also demanded withdrawal of per unit 2.79 rupees per unit hike in power tariff. JI leader demanded forensic audit of the K-Electric from Year 2005.

He also demanded nationalization of the power utility.

JI Karachi chapter earlier announced to stage sit-ins at 100 locations across the metropolis on Friday (yesterday). The political party also announced to stage sit-in against K-Electric on Sharea Faisal on Saturday.

The JI Karachi, had invited all political parties and citizens to participate in the sit-in at Shara-e-Faisal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders also protested against troubling power load shedding going on since the advent of the summer season this year.

Stressing a need for finding a solution to the city’s power woes, party leaders demanded that the government should end K-Electric’s monopoly over the supply of power to the country’s financial hub and allow other companies to compete in the field.

Comments

comments