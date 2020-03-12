Power sector biggest challenge for country: PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that power sector was the biggest challenge for the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the parliamentary party of ruling PTI and other allied parties in Islamabad, PM Imran said that they were producing costly electricity and selling it on cheap rates to the consumers.

He said that they were providing relief to the masses despite losses in the energy sector. The overall political situation and other matters of importance also came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed that government will not increase the prices of electricity and gas at any cost.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Ehsas Kafalat Programme at Ghalanai in district Mohmand on Monday, the prime minister had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt was taking all measures to reduce prices and provide relief to masses.

“The previous governments had made 20-30 years contracts with power making companies. When PTI came into power there were circular debts in the energy sector due to which we increased electricity prices,” he had told the gathering.

He had said that the government will halt the production of those power distribution companies found involved in making electricity costly. PM Imran had maintained that the government will not put a burden on masses and industrial sector anymore.

