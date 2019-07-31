Power supply to over 1,700 feeders restored, K-Electric tells Nepra

KARACHI: K-Electric says power supply to more than 1,700 feeders out of a total of around 1,800 has been restored.

A two-day spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the city’s power system, causing a massive power breakdown.

Taking serious notice of the power breakdown, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had asked KE to explain its failure to respond to citizens’ complaints, and electrocution incidents.

Submitting its response to the regulatory authority, the power utility stated: “Owing to continuous efforts of our teams, more than 1,700 feeders out of a total of around 1,800 feeders are currently online, serving power to Karachi.”

“Restoration work is in progress to restore power supply to the remaining areas.”

Besides, it added, due to unusual circumstances of waterlogging and relentless downpour, localized faults occurred in certain pockets of the city.

KE is coordinating with respective civic agencies to ensure drainage of clogged water and restoration power supply.

“Certain areas are still waterlogged and until the situation improves, restoration work cannot start due to operational & safety reasons.

As of deaths from electrocution, it said its teams are continuously monitoring and investigating details of such incidents.

