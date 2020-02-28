Has power tariff been jacked up by Rs1.65/unit?

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy and Power on Friday outright refuted reports of Rs1.65 per unit hike in electricity tariff, reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the ministry said there is no truth in media reports about power tariff hike.

Neither have electricity prices been jacked up nor is there any suggestion in this regard, he said.

Reports about Rs1.65 hike in power tariff are baseless, the spokesman clarified.

Earlier, on Feb 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered freezing the gas and electricity tariffs and sought the best possible options to reduce the burden of various surcharges in gas and electricity bills.

He chaired a federal cabinet meeting during which important decisions were made.

“We are well-aware of problems being faced by the nationals and the people will get relief after the government’s decisions. Neither the rates of gas will be increased nor electricity prices and taxes will be hiked,” PM Khan had said.

The premier directed cabinet members to take further steps on an emergency basis to control inflation.

The administration of the state-owned utility stores has been directed for making effective steps to void the shortage of basic commodities.

