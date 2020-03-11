Three booked over power theft in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught power theft of millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

According to the FESCO spokesperson, the team raided a cotton factory situated in Mianwali and unearthed theft of electricity. The team seized the equipment that were used in the theft of the power including wife, transformer and others.

Meanwhile, the staff of the factory issued threats to the raiding team and exchanged hot words. It was learnt that the electricity was being used to melt the iron in the factory.

Three including owner of the factory have been booked at Peeplan Police Station, Mianwali.

Read more: PM Khan orders action against electricity, gas thieves

The chief executive of the FESCO said the factory owner has been fined with more than rs.10 million.

On January 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for a across the board action against elements involved in electricity and gas pilferage.

This he had stated while chairing a meeting in Islamabad, to review problems being faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government in energy sector.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Umar Ayub, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and other high-ups of the concerned departments.

