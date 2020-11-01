PML-N holds ‘kunda-powered’ corner meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday organised a corner meeting in Lahore’s Kohar village where electricity was used from an illegal power connection, ARY News reported.

As per details, the illegal connections, popularly known as Kundas, were used from the main power supply lines of the village during the PML-N’s corner meeting in Lahore which was addressed by senior party leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

PML-N MNA from NA-131 constituency, Saad Rafique, continued churning out tall claims in his party’s public meeting here and criticised the incumbent govt; but, the sound system of this public gathering was run on stolen electricity.

The organizers of the meeting stole electricity from the locality’s power lines and kept using electricity for hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that power theft was reported in PML-N’s public gathering.

