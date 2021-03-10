‘Powerpuff Girls’ live-action reboot finds its three leads

Sugar, spice, and everything nice; the Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot at the CW has found the ‘perfect little girls’ for its leads!

According to Variety, the CW show has found its three leading ladies in Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault. Bennett will be seen as Blossom, Cameron as Bubbles, and Perrault has been cast as Buttercup, they confirmed.

Based on the much-loved Cartoon Network show created by Craig McCracken, the live-action Powerpuff Girls was first announced earlier in August of 2020 and features the girls in their twenties.

The series will portray them as being disenchanted, having dedicated their childhood to fighting crime. Now that the world needs them again, they will have to make a decision; will they reunite?

The spunky Blossom is an anxious recluse in the live-action version, while the sweet Bubbles is now tough and witty. Buttercup, the rebellious one, turns out to be more sensitive than believed and craves anonymity as an adult.

Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are heading the project as writers and executive producers, with Warner Bros Television producing the show.

