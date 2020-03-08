Certain powers don’t wish to see peace prevail in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says there are certain powers that do not want to see peace prevail in Afghanistan.

Talking to media here, he said the Taliban prisoners are expected to be set free soon as has been stated by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He added intra-Afghan dialogue will pave the way for talks to chart out the course of their future direction.

The foreign minister said recent attacks on Muslims in India are a dangerous beginning which could engulf the whole of India if went unchecked.

He said the way the Muslims were targeted and their properties ransacked in New Delhi while the law enforcement played a silent spectator signifies a dangerous start.

Qureshi urged the world community to take notice of gross human and religious rights’ violations of minorities, especially Muslims, in India.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslims of Bangladesh who demonstrated against the Delhi riots and demanded cancellation of an Indian delegation’s visit to their country in their wake. He also thanked the Muslims of Afghanistan who held demonstrations in Kabul and Kandahar to denounce the killings of Muslims in India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi praised the role of Iranian leadership and its supreme leader in expressing solidarity with Indian Muslims.

About a visit of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Kashmir, he said all facts were placed before the special envoy regarding the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir. He added the envoy will present a detailed report to the OIC Secretary General for further course of action.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people and government of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren who are not alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Addressing Muslims of India, he said whole of Ummah stands behind you and feels the grief and pain you are suffering.

