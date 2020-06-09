Govt allows export of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that the federal government granted permission to export personal protective equipment (PPEs) and hand sanitizers, ARY News reported.

Abdul Razak Dawood said in its Twitter message that a notification has been released to allow export of PPEs and hand sanitizers. He said that the federal government has done its part and exporters will take benefit of the decision to capture a good share of the world market amid COVID-19 crisis.

The commerce adviser clarified that the permission to export N95, surgical masks and Tyvek suits was not granted.

Notification allowing export of PPEs & hand sanitizers has been issued. The Government has done its part. Exporters please take note & go full speed ahead to capture a good share of world market.

This doesn't apply to Tyvek suits, N95 masks & surgical masks.

Earlier in March, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal had said that Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) started massive production of disinfectant and fabric masks in an effort to help the masses in fight against novel coronavirus.

Talking to journalist, Zubaida Jalal had said that the factory has acquired the ability to manufacture 25,000 masks and 10,000 litres of disinfectant on a daily basis. She had maintained that the face masks were being prepared with special fabrics, adding that these masks are washable.

The minister said that the commendable efforts of the factory will boost national efforts and further achievements are expected in this regard.

In May, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman had also said that there is no shortage of necessary medical equipment to tackle coronavirus disease in the country.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had addressed a news conference in Islamabad where he said that the masks were not available in the market in March as some masks were smuggled out of the country while others were hoarded by illegal profiteers. But now entire personal protective equipment (PPEs) about Covid-19, except ventilators, being manufactured in Pakistan. He added that the PPEs being prepared in the country now and local manufacturing of the equipment is helping NDMA save money.

