PPP, ANP leaders removed from PDM WhatsApp group

ISLAMABAD: Following the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party’s (ANP) decision to quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the phone numbers of leaders of both parties were removed from the opposition alliance’s WhatsApp group.

The leaders whose contacts were removed from the WhatsApp group include PPP leaders Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and ANP’s Mian Iftikhar. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who is the group admin removed the phone numbers of all these leaders.

The move came shortly after a meeting of the PDM- constituent parties with its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair in Islamabad. Two major opposition parties — ANP and PPP — were not invited to the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Fazl said both the parties still had time to reconsider their decision to quit the alliance and contact the PDM. “The PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with a consensus and if any party is found going against its decision then it must be made answerable,” he pointed out.

The PDM chief both the parties had the opportunity to summon a PDM meeting to give an explanation on the matter, but rather they decided to part ways with the alliance.

