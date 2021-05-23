PPP agrees to attend PDM huddle following Shehbaz’s intervention

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation has agreed over attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif convinced PPP leadership to attend huddle, ARY News reported.

The meeting will take place at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore on Monday.

The PML-N and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has invited all opposition parties in the alliance to attend the PDM meeting.

The PPP delegation will be headed by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani.

On April 12, Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Karachi after chairing the central executive committee (CEC) session, made the announcement for resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

The PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on several occasions urged the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their decision to resign from all posts of the alliance.

In a press conference, Fazlur Rehman said both parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM.

