PPP central leader Ayatullah Durrani passes away in Balochistan

MASTUNG: The central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former federal minister, Ayatullah Durrani, has passed away in a private hospital in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Family sources said that Ayatullah Durrani was admitted to a private hospital in Quetta after he got severely ill for the last few days.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the death of Ayatullah Durrani. He said that Durrani was an ideological and loyal worker. He added that Durrani’s death was a major loss to the PPP Balochistan chapter.

Ayatullah Durrani will buried in his hometown Parangabad area of Mastung.

