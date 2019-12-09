PPP to commemorate Benazir’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PPP leader said that the party has decided to hold Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at the place of her martyrdom.

Bilawal Bhutto demanded the right of proper medical care for former President Asif Ali Zardari as it is the right of every person/prisoner to get medical care.

“Nawaz is a culprit and he is abroad, while Asif Ali Zardari is in jail for undone crimes,” he added.

The PPP leader said that Dr. Nadeem will be included in the medical panel formed for Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a country-wide campaign to prepare for a massive showdown at a public gathering aimed at commemorating the death anniversary of his mother and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

The decision was made at a consultative meeting of the party under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday, also attended by former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, Farhat Ullah Babar, Sherry Rehman and other top leaders.

It must be noted that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had recently celebrated its 52nd foundation day for the first time in Muzaffarabad on November 30.

