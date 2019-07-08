Bilawal says PPP won’t compromise on 18th amendment, NFC award

Lower Dir: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that PPP would not compromise on the 18th amendment and National Finance Commission (NFC) Awards, ARY News reported on Monday.

“There will be no compromise on the 18th amendment and NFC awards,” said Bilawal while addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir.

He said that PPP was the only party which did development works in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the tribal areas during their tenure.

“The first hospital in Bajaur was constructed by then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he added.

“The Parachinar airport and women college was made by former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The Gird station in Wana was also constructed by PPP,” said Bilawal.

Read More: People eking out a tough living owing to govt policies: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP government in its tenure while carrying for the poor had increased pensions and salaries up to 150pc.

The PPP leader criticised the incumbent government for the current inflation in the country. He said that the lower class people and farmers are unhappy with the policies of the federation.

“Prices of sugar, ghee, vegetables, electricity, gas, petrol, medicines have increased which has made the life of common man more miserable,” he added.

He once again reiterated that present government had presented the budget approved from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Comments

comments