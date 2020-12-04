PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tests ‘negative’ for COVID-19: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for COVID-19, days after contracting the deadly virus, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The sources said that the PPP chairman would participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore, scheduled for December 13.

“The PPP plans to put up a show on the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore ahead of the PDM gathering,” they said adding that the arrangements for the reception have begun.

The PPP chairman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 26.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari isolated himself after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus.

Bilawal’s personal and security staff also tested positive for coronavirus and following the revelation, all staff working at the Bilawal House Karachi underwent COVID-19 diagnosis test.

It further emerged that some of the staff members who traveled with Bilawal to GB are showing mild symptoms of the pandemic.

The PPP chairman also missed the engagement ceremony of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, after contracting the infection.

Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry on November 28 got engaged at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari virtually attended the engagement ceremony of his sister, also attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek, Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed and other noted personalities were present in the ceremony.