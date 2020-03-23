PPP gears up to call APC on coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: In an effort to build a ‘national narrative’ on novel coronavirus, Pakistan Peoples Party has all set to call an all parties conference (APC) soon, ARY News reported.

Sources said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contacted different political leaders and urged them to attend the APC. The date for the APC will be announced soon, the sources said and added that the leaders of different political parties were agreed to attend the meeting via video link.

Underscoring the need for a joint strategy to combat coronavirus, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all the political parties will have to come on the same page.

Read More: Govt decides to unite all political parties in fight against coronavirus: sources

Earlier on March 20, following the positive gesture by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for PM Imran Khan, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to unite all the political parties in fight against deadly coronavirus.

As per sources, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had been tasked to contact all the political parties in this context. Mr.Qaiser was expected to make contacts with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political leaders.

The parliamentary committee that will include members from both government and opposition will also put forward suggestions after review.

