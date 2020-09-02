PPP calls delimitation process and LG Polls in Sindh ‘unconstitutional’

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party has declared the process of delimitation and local government election in Sindh as unconstitutional, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President PPP Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said in a statement that in 2017 Census the population of the province was estimated below par and the objections over the population results still persist.

People’s Party Sindh’s president said that letters have been written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the matter.

“All political parties had consented to participate in general elections in 2018 with reservations over the adhoc results of the census,” Khuhro said.

Delimitation process and the local government election in province will be unconstitutional without announcement of the final statistics of the population census, PPP leader said.

The authorities have failed to conduct five percent random checking of the census, which was agreed upon at that time.

“We have wrote three letters to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over delimitation process and yet to receive the final report of the population census,” Khuhro said.

Sindh government is unable to hold the next local government elections in the province till the time it is provided with the final results of the population census, he added.

