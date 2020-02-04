PPP to launch campaign against PTI govt over inflation in March

KARACHI: Slamming the PTI government’s economic policies, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday announced to launch a campaign against inflation in March.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of Karachi Urban Forest project in Lyari, he said he will spearhead a campaign against the government from the next month.

The young PPP leader said Lyari always played a key role in the party’s democratic struggle.

Talking about the project, he said the provincial government would launch a similar project along Malir river and in other areas plagued by pollution.

Read More: First phase of Karachi Urban Forest inaugurated along Lyari river

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP government has focused all its attention on uplift schemes despite a shortage of resources and conspiracies being hatched against the provincial government. He said the government would ensure that the province is given its due share in resources.

He lauded the Sindh government, saying its performance is better than other provincial governments.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari lamented the province received Rs140 billion less than its share in the federal divisible pool. Had these funds been made available, the government would have launched a housing scheme for the poor, he added.

Comments

comments