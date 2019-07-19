PPP candidate among two fined over ECP code violation

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) imposed on Friday a fine on PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and independent candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar over violation of its code of conduct for by-polls for National Assembly seat NA-205 Ghotki.

The electoral body directed both the candidates to pay a fine of Rs50,000 each.

The ECP had extended the day for by-elections for the NA seat to July 23 earlier this week.

According to a notification, by-elections on NA-205 has been rescheduled to July 23.

The date for by-polls was extended due to disposal of pending constitutional petitions against contesting candidates in the Sindh High Court, read the notification.

The National Assembly seat from Ghotki fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar.

ECP had on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto over violation of its code of conduct.

