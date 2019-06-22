PPP nominates candidate for Ghotki’s NA-205 by-election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated its candidate, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Meher, for upcoming by-election in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to PPP spokesperson, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar has been nominated as candidate for NA-205 by-polls which would be held on July 18.

The candidate was nominated after formal approval of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over the recommendation of PPP Sindh chapter’s president Nisar Khuhro.

Earlier on June 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

Read More: PM Imran served show-cause notice over Ghotki visit

The polling on the seat vacant due to death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, the former federal minister will be held on July 18.

“The nomination papers can be obtained and submitted from June 12 to 14”, the ECP said in its schedule.

On June 15 final list of the candidates will be issued and scrutiny will be completed on June 18.

June 27 has been set by the ECP for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers, whereas election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on June 28.

The polling will be held on July 18 on the constituency.

NA-205-Ghotki seat was vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Comments

comments