PPP chairman finalises six more candidates for AJK elections

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has approved the six more names of candidates for the upcoming elections of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP has finalised the names of candidates for the forthcoming AJK LA elections. Riasat Tabassum will be issued an election ticket in LA-4 Khari Sharif while Idrees Chaudhry will be the PPP’s candidate in LA-6 Samahni.

Syed Dilawar Bukhari will contest elections in LA-22 Pachiot, Sardar Zahid in LA-34 Jammu-I, Ashraf Chugtai in LA-38 Jammu-V and Shabbir Abbas Mir in the LA-41 constituency.

Read: AJK elections: District administration starts implementing ECP code

PPP had finalised 43 out of 45 candidates for contesting AJK elections in different constituencies. It was learnt that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will decide on the remaining two names soon.

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The CEC had said that 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes in the forthcoming elections, adding that 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,” the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

Read: AJK elections: PML-N issues tickets to candidates of 36 constituencies

AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

“Objections against the nomination papers could be submitted by June 27, while appeals against approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed on June 30 and July 1st”, according to the schedule.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04, the chief election commissioner (CEC) announced.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties had issued party tickets to their candidates for the AJK LA polls.

Comments

comments