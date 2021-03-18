ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on April 4 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to resignations from assemblies, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The CEC meeting of PPP will be held in Rawalpindi following the party’s public gathering on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP this time has decided to observe the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Rawalpindi. The CEC meeting will take place after the Rawalpindi public gathering, sources informed ARY News.

The meeting will be attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The CEC will mull over PDM’s decision over resignations from assemblies before the long march.

The PPP in a PDM meeting held on March 16 had shown “reservations” over linking the resignations with the march and had sought time to hold consultations within its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before informing the PDM of its decision.

Addressing a presser after the consultative meeting of the PDM, Fazlur Rehman, who was flanked by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, had said that the meeting discussed the long march and linked it with the resignations from the assemblies.

