PPP summons CEC meeting to decide on PDM announcements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to decide regarding the announcements made by the opposition parties from the PDM platform, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP has convened the CEC meeting on December 29, a day before its public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bux on the death anniversary of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, to decide regarding PDM announcements regarding resignations from assemblies and long march towards Islamabad.

PPP leader Nayyar Bokhari while announcing the CEC meeting, said that all 11 parties in the opposition alliance are bound to act on the PDM’s decisions.

“The decisions in the PDM are being made with a consensus,” he said adding that the party would never betray the masses. He, however, said that there is neither friendship nor enmity in politics.

He further welcomed the PDM leadership to the Garhi Khuda Bux public gathering on December 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is yet to decide on resigning from federal and provincial assemblies and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on December 11 threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision.

Read More: PPP senator demands ECP to hold by-polls on vacant seats in Sindh

Speaking to media alongside PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after visiting her at Jati Umrah residence to condole over the death of her grandmother, Bilawal Bhutto denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

“PDM has decided to submit resignations with the party leadership by December 31,” he said adding that the PPP was also a part of this decision.

He further said that the CEC meeting would be taken into confidence regarding the issue of the resignation. “The meeting will decide on giving a sacrifice of the PPP-led Sindh government or not,” Bilawal said.

Comments

comments