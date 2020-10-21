Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Islamabad

ppp chairman bilawal bhutto-zardari islamabad gilgit-baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Islamabad where he will hold a meeting with party leaders tomorrow, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed from Islamabad International Airport to Zardari House after reaching Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP chairman will depart for Gilgit-Baltistan after holding consultation with the party leaders.

Read: PML-N changes date of PDM’s rally in Rawalpindi

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had scheduled a 14-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region starting from Wednesday.

Sources had told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also likely to address Quetta rally after getting go-ahead by the party’s central leadership. Sources added that the party leadership mulled over two options for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s participation in the Quetta rally.

The PPP chairman is expected to visit Quetta amid GB’s visit, otherwise, he will address the rally through video conferencing.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘We are headed in right direction finally’: PM Imran shares ‘great…

Pakistan

Blast leaves three dead, 15 injured in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

Must Read

Pakistan sees highest one-day Covid-19 death toll in 7 weeks

Pakistan

Police foil mugging bid in Karachi, one robber injured


ARY NEWS URDU