PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Islamabad where he will hold a meeting with party leaders tomorrow, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed from Islamabad International Airport to Zardari House after reaching Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP chairman will depart for Gilgit-Baltistan after holding consultation with the party leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had scheduled a 14-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region starting from Wednesday.

Sources had told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also likely to address Quetta rally after getting go-ahead by the party’s central leadership. Sources added that the party leadership mulled over two options for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s participation in the Quetta rally.

The PPP chairman is expected to visit Quetta amid GB’s visit, otherwise, he will address the rally through video conferencing.

