PPP announces to challenge Senate open vote ordinance

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced to challenge Senate open vote ordinance, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference here in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP will challenge Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 on a relevant forum, and expressed hope that the court would not allow holding of Senate elections through the open ballot and will reject the presidential reference.

Terming the presidential ordinance in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan, the PPP leader claimed that the incumbent government does not want free and fair elections in Senate that’s why they introduced an open vote ordinance.

“Promulgation of an ordinance for the open ballot in Senate elections is the government’s lack of trust over its members,” said Bilawal, adding that the government has adopted an undemocratic attitude over the matter.

“They brought the matter to the parliament when a presidential reference was already under the hearing of the Supreme Court,” the PPP leader said.

“We are supportive of electoral reforms but this government does not want it,” added the PPP chairperson.

“Government came in pressure and promulgated ordinance when they got to know the Pakistan Democratic Movement was contesting Senate elections,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed that the opposition alliance will take more votes in open balloting.

Earlier on February 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that would pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which available with ARY News, changes had been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

