PPP not to compromise on principles: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday said that his party will not compromise on principles, ARY News.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal said that his party leadership and father Asif Ali Zardari was not afraid of detentions and added that attempts were being made to suppress his party by instituting fake cases against them.

The PPP leader said that they were being politically victimized in the name of accountability.

He said that the masses gave mandate to his party in Sindh and added that they would not allow anyone to topple down their government in the province.

Bilawal said that they rendered unmatched sacrifices for democracy in the country. He recalled that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had given Pakistan a constitution and turned the country into a nuclear state.

He said that his mother Benazir Bhutto was the voice of the common man and a beacon of hope for the masses. Bilawal said that his father had restored the constitution of 1973 and provided the provinces strong legislative and financial autonomy.

