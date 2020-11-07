PPP moves court against order directing Bilawal Bhutto to leave GB   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced that it has challenged a decision of the Chief Court of the Gilgit Baltistan directing the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to leave the region within three days, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have approached the Islamabad court challenging the decision of the GB court to expel Bilawal Bhutto from the region ahead of the polls,” said PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.

The court has taken up the PPP’s plea against the decision for review as general elections for the GB assembly will be held on November 15.

Sherry Rehman said that Bilawal Bhutto is neither a federal minister nor he has powers to influence the electoral polls in the region.

“Bilawal Bhutto is receiving a warm welcome in the region and the decision shows that the federal government is afraid of contesting the polls in the presence of the PPP chairman,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered ministers, senators, and members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to leave GB within three days.

A two-member bench led by Justice Malik Haq Nawaz announced the verdict on a writ petition filed over violation of the code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.

The IG police have been directed to ensure the implementation of the court orders and stop members of the provincial and national assemblies from political gatherings in the region. On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had said that notices had been served to 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct

Comments

comments