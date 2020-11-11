PPP delegation inquires about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health

LAHORE: A delegation of People’s Party leaders on Wednesday visited Services Hospital here to inquiry about the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

Seasoned politician Chaudhry Shujaat was admitted at hospital on Friday due to chest infection.

A People’s Party delegation of Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza, Sameena Khalid Ghurki and Ashraf Bhatti met Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain at hospital and inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat.

PPP delegation delivered a goodwill message from the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and handed over a bouquet to the veteran politician.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told the delegation members that the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is improving gradually.

Yesterday talking to newsmen Pervaiz Elahi said that “He is feeling better now and his health is improving with every passing day.”

The PML-Q chief is now feeling well, doctors have advised him to take more rest and would be discharged soon, he said.

