PPP delegation reaches Bahadurabad office of MQM-P for talks

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday reached Bahadurabad central office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for talks with the party’s leaders, ARY News reported.

The PPP has focused attention over the allies of the government to exchange views over the matters of mutual interest in connection with the opposition’s campaign against the government.

A PPP delegation comprised of Saeed Ghani, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi visited Bahadurabad to discuss matters of mutual interests with MQM-P leaders.

MQM leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others received the PPP delegation.

The delegation discussed current political situation and mutual concerns over the population census, sources said.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, Javed Hanif and Muhammad Hussain represented the MQM-P in the meeting with the PPP delegation headed by Taj Haider.

The two sides discussed the political situation, senate elections and results of the population census and both parties expressed reservations over the results of the census, sources said.

A delegation of People’s Party is also expected to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leaders and exchange views over the political situation and the issue of the population census, sources added.

