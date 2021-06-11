PPP delegation to meet CEC ECP on AJK elections, EVMs today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and covey their reservations on elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and electronic voting machines (EVMs), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the scheduled meeting, the PPP delegation comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, and Naveed Qamar will meet CEC ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PPP delegation would convey their reservations and suggestions regarding the AJK elections and electronic voting machines.

It is pertinent to mention here that federal ministers on June 07 held a second round of talks with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and internet voting.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Babar Awan, and Shahzad Akber met with CEC ECP Sikander Sultan Raja and other officials at the ECP head office in Islamabad.

“This was our second meeting with the election commission and four matters were discussed during it,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said after the meeting.

He said that the electoral reforms bill was discussed as it was presented before the National Assembly in October last year and so far 49 amendments have been suggested by the government.

“We also discussed electronic voting machines as mostly allegations of rigging are based on irregularities during the culmination of voting process and announcement of results,” he said adding that the ECP considers the use of technology as a positive step.

“Biometric and internet voting was also discussed,” he said adding that giving the right of voting to nearly 9 million overseas Pakistanis was among their foremost priority.

