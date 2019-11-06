PPP demands private medical board to treat Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday demanded to form a private medical board for the treatment of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

“The family and party workers of the former president are very concerned about his health as the government medical board has shown concerns about Zardari’s health”, the letter penned to jail administration by the PPP leadership reads.

PPP leadership has stated that moving the former president to the hospital from jail is not enough as his own doctors should be treating him due to the complications in his heartbeat which is alarming.

The letter also highlighted the issue of back pain being faced by the PPP leader in the hospital.

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal had urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He had complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

