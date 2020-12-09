PPP divided over en masse resignation from assemblies: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stands divided over the resignation issue as many of its legislators have expressed their concern and refused to submit resignations to their party head in light of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources informed ARY News that several PPP lawmakers have expressed concern over en-masse resignations from the assemblies by December 31.

The lawmakers were of the view that PPP should not submit resignation on the pressure of any other party as PPP had always opposed the decision of resignations from assemblies.

“Opposition should give a tough time to government in parliament instead of en-mass resignations from assemblies as the decision will depress party workers,” the PPP lawmakers maintained.

Sources said that the lawmakers will inform the PPP leadership about their concerns in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said on Tuesday that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties will submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in PDM meeting held at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad, Fazl had said that PDM will hold a pubic rally at any cost in Lahore on December 13 (Sunday).

“Opposition lawmakers from national and provincial assemblies will submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31,” said Fazl while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

