PPP has already divided Sindh province, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui  

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday said that the PPP had already divided the Sindh province through its acts and now only a formal announcement of it is left, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing an event in the honour of the outgoing local bodies’ representatives of the party, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while lamenting the move to form another district in the city said that the PPP laid the foundation of division in the province when it raised a slogan of ‘Idhar Tum..Udhar Hum’ before the fall of Dhaka.

“They later enforced the urban-rural quota in the province taking advantage of that division,” he said and added that those who migrated from India to Pakistan had given enough sacrifices.

The MQM-P leader said that when their forefathers reached Karachi, it was not a part of the Sindh province.

He further asked the PPP as to which sort of democracy it believes in when it carved a new district from an area, where it does not enjoy any mandate.

“They didn’t have a mandate in Karachi from the past 50 years but still they choose to decide on dividing the city,” the MQM-P convener said.

He said that they were Sindhis from 14 August 1947 and asked the PPP President Asif Ali Zardari if he remembers when he came from Balochistan to Sindh province.

“Their 50-year attitude has now confirmed that it is difficult for us to live together with them,” he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that when other provinces could be divided then what is the issue in dividing the Sindh province. “We will form a province which will include Karachi besides other areas also,” he said while terming the mandate of PPP in Sindh Assembly as fake.

He also announced to support the formation of Seraiki and Hazara provinces in the country.

