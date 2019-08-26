KARACHI: A mutiny is brewing in the ranks of the parliamentarians of Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh Assembly, people in the knowledge of the matter have claimed.

According to ARY News, provincial ruling party, PPP, facing a formidable challenge within party ranks in Sindh legislature after speculations about Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s extra-ordinary contacts with the party’s assembly members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the party facing a challenging situation after speculations about the future of incumbent Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP leadership, while feeling heat of the situation considering counter measures including replacing incumbent Speaker of the provincial assembly Siraj Durrani with another party man at the helm of the legislature to keep its majority in the house intact.

It is to be mentioned here that Durrani is in jail custody facing charges under a National Accountability Bureau reference against him.

The party leadership is also going to take some major decisions with regard to the PPP parliamentary party in Sindh, sources said.

According to sources, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has initiated separate meetings with the party’s MPAs to neutralize the situation.

Aseefa Bhutto in a statement, which also points out challenging situation within the party ranks, said that the ” Party is not an orphan if Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are in jail.”

“People’s Party workers are united with the party leadership,” she declared. “We are aware of what is happening in Sindh Assembly,” Aseefa said.

“Bilawal Bhutto will also visit Sindh Assembly tomorrow,” she added.

Comments

comments