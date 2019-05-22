PPP to take Farishta Mohmand’s rape, murder case in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to raise Farishta Mohmand’s rape, murder case in the parliament, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In this regard, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the 10-year-old girl was abducted from Islamabad and later was murdered after rape.

“Why the police delayed lodging FIR into missing of girl on her parents complaint”, she said and added though the government is claiming to have changed the police culture, but the situation remains the same.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday sought report from the IG Islamabad into the matter.

Shah had ordered strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Farishta Mohmand.

The police had arrested two suspects and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Interior minister takes notice of Farishta Mohmand’s rape, murder

The body of Farishta was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

Last week, the accused Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

Comments

comments