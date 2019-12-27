Sheikh Rasheed dubs PPP’s Liaquat Bagh rally a flop show

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday termed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh a flop show, ARY News reported.

“Bilawal Bhutto did a flop show at Liaquat Bagh. PPP failed to fill Liaquat Bagh despite investing hugely in today’s Liaquat Bagh rally,” said the federal minister while talking to ARY News.

He advised PPP chairman to change his speechwriter as he [Bilawal Bhutto] totally failed to deliver a good speech in today’s rally held in Rawalpindi to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed rebutting the speech made by Chairman PPP said that he felt disappointment while he heard the politician speak.

Saeed said that Bilawal Bhutto was standing at the place of his mother’s martyrdom but pleading his father’s case as part of his ploy to safeguard his father’s ill-begotten wealth.

The minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) only agenda is to keep the money made from corruption, looting and plunder safe and sound.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paying rich tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto said he will complete the ‘unfinished mission’ of his mother.

Addressing a public rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the PPP chairman reiterated his commitment to the mission of late Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters.

