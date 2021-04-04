PPP can also go solo against govt, says Bilawal Bhutto

NAUDERO: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that his party could go solo in its democratic fight against the government but they were also ready to join hands with other opposition parties, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 42nd death anniversary of former prime minister and founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Naudero today, Bilawal asked the PDM member parties to show patience, adding that his party would mull over resignations during the upcoming central executive committee meeting.

He maintained that only PPP knew how to run a movement in a democratic manner. The PPP leader said that they would hold the PTI-led government accountable. Bilawal said that they forgot everything for a bigger cause.

Read More: Bilawal advises PML-N to adopt ‘politics of tolerance’

Earlier on April 3, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the party put off its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting — scheduled for April 5 — due to the Senate session on the same day.

He had announced this while addressing a press conference at the residence of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Khairpur. The PPP leader had said that he had advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to adopt “politics of tolerance.”

