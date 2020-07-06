Party leadership’s pictures with Uzair Baloch coincidental, says PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) representative in the National Assembly, Nafisa Shah on Monday said that various photographs of the infamous Uzair Baloch with party leaders could be mere coincidence, ARY News reported.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that former member PPP, Zulfiqar Mirza supported Uzair Baloch when he was holding office under the party’s regime but the political party never approved of Mirza’s patronage to Baloch.

Nafisa Shah added that federal minister are lying in the parliament and levying slanderous blames on PPP leadership.

Read More: Sindh govt releases Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia Factory Fire JIT reports

Shah also claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s ‘reign of terror’ ended at People’s Party’s hand when they decided to launch a decisive action against their illegal activities.

Saeed Ghani said that juxtaposing Pakistan People’s Party with Uzair Baloch’s activities and consequent JIT report was unfair on all counts as PPP had never given any sort of patronage to terrorist entities.

Ghani also said that PPP’s differences with Zulfiqar Mirza arose due to his staunch support of Uzair Baloch, if the party had anything to hide then it wouldn’t have made the JIT report public.

