PPP huddle to discuss strategy, ahead of PDM session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party holding a meeting today ahead of a session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to discuss the issues and strategy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting of the PPP with Bilawal Bhutto in chair will be held at Zardari House in Islamabad, party sources said.

Senior PPP leaders have been summoned to attend the party meeting, which is expected to discuss the strategy with regard to the no-confidence motion, long march and resignations from the assemblies, sources said.

The party’s consultative session would also discuss over the opposition’s reaction after the no-trust motion.

“The PPP delegation will attend the PDM session after preparing a strategy of the party,” sources further said.

A meeting of the heads of the component parties of the opposition alliance PDM will be held today.

The PDM meeting to be chaired by its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will mull over a long march towards Islamabad and resignations from the assemblies.

Besides this, the sources said that the meeting of the opposition alliance would also mull over a move to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM meeting was summoned at a time when frictions were appeared within its ranks over a lack of decisive policy against the incumbent government.

Sources told ARY News that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had threatened to step down as PDM head after expressing displeasure over the unilateral decisions by the PML-N and the PPP leaders.

The JUI-F chief also said that the leaders of other opposition parties have also raised concerns over the decisions taken to participate in the Senate elections without seeking their opinions despite having an agreement to take all decisions with consensus, sources added.

