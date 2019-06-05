ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Wednesday lashed out at the PTI-led Punjab government for denying PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz permission to meet her father in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“By preventing @MaryamNSharif from seeing her father in jail on chaand raat the Govt is sending out a very petty, dehumanised image of itself,” she tweeted.

“The smell of vendetta is clouding the air to spell a new era of vicious polarisation. Not a profile any mature Govt would wish for,” she added.

Maryam had earlier on Tuesday said the PTI government declined to allow her to see her father Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Eidul Fitr day (Wednesday) and termed the denial an inhuman act.

“Nawaz Sharif has been jailed in fake and political cases. His health is at risk and what can be more cruel than his daughter not being allowed to see her father in prison,” she said in a tweet, adding the people involved in politics of hatred and revenge should not forget that Allah Almighty changes time.

