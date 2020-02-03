PPP leader facing graft charges may return to Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon is likely to return to the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Sindh cabinet saw a major reshuffle today with the portfolios of certain provincial ministers changed.

Saeed Ghani, who previously held the portfolio of the Ministry of Information, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Education. He has been replaced by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who had previously been overseeing the local government department.

Jam Ikram Darejo replaced Sohail Anwar Siyal as the Minister for Anti-Corruption Department.

A notification to this effect is likely to be issued shortly, the sources said.

It is to mention here that Sharjeel Memon has been named in a number of corruption references instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was released last year in June after being granted bail in a case pertaining to Rs5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh information and archives department.

Earlier, on Jan 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended the bail of the former minister in another case related to corruption in Roshan Sindh project till February 11.

